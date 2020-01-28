A new emergency glass replacement and installation service has been launched by SOS Glass Services. The Sydney glazing and glass experts are known for their high quality service.

SOS Glass Services has launched a new emergency glass replacement service to help customers with removal and replacement of hazardous glass. It is part of the company’s commitment to excellent service throughout the local area.

The site explains that SOS Glass Services is a leading glazing company based in Sydney. Their focus is on the removal and installation of glass for domestic and commercial customers.

With over 25 years of experience in the field, the team prides itself on quality service. They encourage all customers to get in touch regarding their glass project needs.

The newly launched emergency replacement service can help to safeguard dangerous areas and repair badly completed jobs. SOS Glass Services can assist with full glass replacement for local businesses and homeowners.

Members of their expert team will visit the property to remove and replace the hazardous glass. Most of the time, they are able to cut the glass on site.

A full range of services is provided on the company website and includes glass balustrade installation, pool fencing, commercial glass replacement, shower screens, mirrors, spiral replacements, shop front replacement and more.

Balustrades can be a quality addition to any property, and compliment any space. They provide a distinct visual style and can add safety to balconies, staircases and terraces.

SOS Glass Services explains that there are a number of reasons to use them for glass installation or replacement. With all their project work, there is a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Every service is also backed by competitive pricing, and jobs are carried out by professionally trained and licensed tradesmen.

A recent customer said: “We used SOS Glass to fix the horrendous and incomplete job one of the local balustrade companies had left us with. They literally came to our rescue and went out of their way to fix the damage.”

Full details of the services provided can be found on the URL above.