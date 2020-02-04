It is worth noting that the use of curcumin has also been found effective against a wide array of inflammation-related diseases and disorders.

For decades, researchers have been investigating into the dangerous effects on inflammation. There are various diseases and disorders linked with it, such as arthritis.

According to experts, the various types of arthritis linked with inflammation are psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, gouty arthritis, and systemic lupus erythematosus

Studies have also shown inflammation plays a key role in cases of osteoarthritis which is, in the United States, the most common form of arthritis

Health authorities warn against the most common signs of inflammation, such as joint pain and joint swelling. It also leads to redness and loss of joint function.

There are also general “flu-like” symptoms inflammation is associated with, such as chills, fever, fatigue, headaches, muscle stiffness, and loss of appetite.

It is chronic inflammation that experts warn consumers against. It is always wise to regulate levels of inflammation inside the body. There are pro-inflammatory foods found to significantly contribute to high inflammation levels.

There are also foods found to be significantly helpful in reducing inflammation levels, and they are typically the ones loaded with nutrients and a wide array of therapeutic ingredients.

Some spices like turmeric have long been found to have some powerful inflammation-fighting benefits. This medicinal, ancient spice has been found to possess a phytochemical called curcumin, which possesses a range of therapeutic ingredients.

It has genoprotective, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-amyloidogenic, anti-cytotoxic, antibiotic, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, antiproliferative, neurorestorative, and metal-chelating properties.

It also contains anticoagulant, antiseptic, antimicrobial, anti-purulent, antiviral, renoprotective, insulin-sensitizing, androgenic, antifibrotic, immunomodulating, and anticatabolic agents

According to researchers, curcumin has been able to demonstrate its ability to suppress the inflammation process.

A study was published in the “Alternative Medicine Review.”

In this research, the investigators treated the human subjects with 200 mg of curcumin daily. It has been found the treatment lead to improvements in osteoarthritis. It is important to understand this condition is associated with inflammation.

A separate study was published in the “Journal of Complementary and Alternative Medicine.”

It revealed that the use of turmeric extract every day for eight weeks resulted in a reduction in the pain and discomfort caused by inflammation in human subjects suffering from irritable bowel syndrome.

It is worth noting that the use of curcumin has also been found effective against a wide array of inflammation-related diseases and disorders.

