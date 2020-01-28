A new range of high performance lifestyle products has been launched by B-Epic. They help customers to look and feel their best while improving energy and productivity.

A new range of high performance lifestyle products has been launched by B-Epic. They help customers to look and feel their best while improving energy and productivity.

B-Epic has launched a new range of performance and lifestyle products to help customers feel better, more energized and productive. The premier line of high performance products allow customers to unlock ancient medicinal secrets for optimal health and functioning.

More information can be found at: https://bepicdirect.com

The site explains that B-Epic works with a team of leading scientists, formulators and health specialists dedicated to creating the best products.

Customers can choose from a variety of options, which have a reputation of being some of the best and most advanced high performance lifestyle products available.

B-Epic products are based on the latest research with a focus on proven natural substances. These have been used for centuries in ancient medicinal practices.

One of the main benefits of shopping with B-Epic is that they use state of the art technology to ensure the highest quality.

Products available on the online store include REJUVEN8, HYDR8, ACCELER8, GR8 Kids, and ELEV8.

ELEV8 is designed to help with both the mind and body. It unlocks ancient medicinal secrets for optimal health and functioning.

Customers will find that it’s a green pill scientifically designed to boost overall wellbeing and performance. It is made from potent herbal whole food and mushroom extracts.

The proprietary blends naturally enhance cognitive processes, physical performance, and positive mood.

Customers can also use ACCELER8 to enhance their weight loss. It is a synergistic supplement combination made of natural health-renewing ingredients.

It has a gentle detoxing and cleansing effect, and helps customers to replenish beneficial bacteria in the microbiome.

One of the primary benefits of GR8 Kids is that it provides the health benefits of fruit and vegetables without the sugar. It is made from 100% natural, bio available whole food phytonutrients and is fortified with trace minerals.

REJUVEN8 focuses on skincare and helping customers to look and feel their best. It is a daily serum with proprietary Goji stem cell extract to improve skin vitality.

Full details of the new product launch can be found on the URL above.