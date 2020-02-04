Experts suggest that lion’s mane has an ability to alleviate mood disorders due to its ability to decrease inflammation.

(Newswire.net -- February 4, 2020) Orlando, FL -- As the number of people who successfully commit suicide continues to soar, experts strongly warn against mental health issues like depression.

On a global scale, depression has been found to affect over 300 million individuals of all ages. This mental health problem is even considered to be a top cause of disability.

Scientists have been carrying out research studies to explore more of how this condition develops and how it can be potentially cured. There are medications like antidepressants used to help individuals who suffer from this ailment.

However, it is also worth noting that these medications are linked with side effects.

There are antidepressants available nowadays that many sufferers of this brain health issue resort to. However, it is worth noting that there are also natural remedies like lion’s mane found to be potentially helpful.

Scientists carried out a study involving mice and found that the use of lion’s mane extracts decreased symptoms of depression and anxiety. There have actually been quite a number of research studies showing how beneficial this kitchen ingredient is for various aspects of brain health.

Some studies even highlight lion’s mane has the ability to improve mood disorders. As a matter of fact in 2010, scientists performed a study involving the use of lion’s mane on 30 women for more than four weeks.

It was found that those treated with lion’s mane had a reduction in depression scores compared to the placebo.

Experts suggest that lion’s mane has an ability to alleviate mood disorders due to its ability to decrease inflammation. It is worth mentioning that a growing body of research suggests there is a link between mental illness and brain inflammation.

Lion’s mane has been found to work wonders in decreasing the production of inflammatory proteins. What makes it even more beneficial is that it could also enhance learning and memory.

