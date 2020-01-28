A new lead generation and list building guide has been launched, covering 5iphon. It’s a powerful tool to help more entrepreneurs achieve success with their affiliate marketing business.

The newly launched guide covers the key benefits of the software, and shows how it can transform businesses and elevate their revenue.

It’s a funnel based, self-perpetuating online income system designed to be useable by marketers of all experience levels.

One of the key benefits of the system is that users can get set up and running in as little as 60 seconds.

It’s designed to be beginner friendly, and very little training is required. A brief action step video is provided to help people get up and running, then they can start generating more leads on autopilot.

When the system is running, it pays between $10-300 for everyone that makes a purchase. But even if they don’t complete their purchase and just take up the free offer, their contact details get added to the user’s list.

The 5iphon system works in three versions, with the basic version being a free offer. It enables entrepreneurs to give away free affiliate marketing websites to interested leads.

The newly launched guide states: “If you want to know how to get rich online the fastest and easiest possible way, then email marketing affiliate offers to a hot, buyer email list is without a doubt the no.1 way to do it. Getting the list is the hard part.”

That’s where 5iphon can help with its unique approach to list building. The guide covers how the system works, and moves onto the most effective ways to promote links.

Both free and paid methods for traffic generation are available, and the guide covers them both.

It highlights the benefits of joining Facebook groups, and using Facebook Messenger to drive engagement with prospects.

Readers can also learn the most effective ways to use Facebook ads to send traffic through to the offers they’re advertising.

Full details of the newly launched guide can be found on the URL above.