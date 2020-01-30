Crypto investment resource Crypto Info Wire launched a new report on how to find a reliable hardware crypto storage solution.

Crypto Info Wire, a website specializing in investor-oriented cryptocurrency resources, launched a new report on using Trezor T to safely store cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The report offers a comprehensive look at the main features of the popular cold hardware crypto wallet, as well as an analysis of its main benefits compared to hot wallets.

The newly released report has been designed as a practical resource for crypto investors looking to maximize the security of their cryptocurrencies.

The online resource offers a clear explanation of three types of crypto wallets - paper, hot and cold. While paper wallets are based on writing down security keys and seeds and keeping them in a safe place, the distinction between hot and cold wallets is not so intuitive.

The new report explains that a hot wallet is a crypto storage tool that exposes the private keys and seed to the internet. While this offers convenient options for making crypto transactions, it runs the risk of exposure to digital attacks.

The alternative is a cold wallet, a strategy that does not rely on the internet and offers unparalleled storage security.

“A cold wallet or cold storage is a type of cryptocurrency wallet designed for maximum security”, explains the report. “Unlike hot wallets, cold wallets never exposes the seed or individual private keys to an insecure environment connected to the internet, such as a PC, Mac, or a smartphone.”

The report recommends Trezor T as a reliable, 100% secure cold wallet which can be used for all cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. It can be integrated with MyEtherWallet and other wallets, and the cryptos are always accessible to the holder of the secured seed.

The Crypto Info Wire report includes a list of the top 12 reasons to get the Trezor T wallet, including its high reputation, high standards of security, and transparent open-source architecture.

The latest report is in line with the website’s commitment to providing high-quality cryptocurrency information for modern investors throughout the world.

