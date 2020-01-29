A new guide has been launched covering The Rainbow Currency. It’s a new cryptocurrency designed to create a growing economy.

A new cryptocurrency guide has been launched by Crypto On Fire, covering the cryptocurrency that has surpassed Bitcoin in capitalization. The guide explains that YEM has risen from 0.01 USD to 0.24 in six months, with a ROI of 2,400%.

The newly launched guide shows that Bitcoin is the most well known and famous of all the cryptocurrencies. Despite this, thousands of competitors have emerged in recent months and years.

These include Ethereum, Litecoin, Libra, and a variety of others which bring unique features to the marketplace.

Readers will discover that some cryptocurrencies come with interesting new features that set them apart. Others do not contribute anything new, and are merely speculative products.

One of the new cryptocurrencies that stands out from the crowd is The Rainbow Currency. This offers an exchangeable currency, the YEM, which stands for “Your Every Day Money.”

It includes sub currencies, including TEC, TSHC, TMC, and TVC. These can only be acquired with YEM, which has an innovative business model that is having great success over the last 5 months.

The newly launched guide shows that all of the sub currencies have seen growth over the last year. However, it has left people wondering if the rally will continue.

Crypto On Fire says that the data suggests that the growth will continue for the next two years. That makes it the best time to get involved in the cryptocurrency market.

One of the main benefits of The Rainbow Currency is that it aims to create an economy around the currency.

The TEC can be used to buy real estate, while TSHC can buy high value and luxury items.

TMC can buy vehicles and everything related to mobility, while TVC can buy everything related to travel.

The new guide states: “The Rainbow Currency was created as a currency, without any connection to any particular business and is represented by the Rainbow Currency Foundation, a global non-profit organization, with government members from all continents.”

It adds: “The main purpose of the Rainbow Currency is to create value and stability to the world of cryptocurrencies, by establishing and growing an economy where the YEM is the only accepted form of payment.”

Those wishing to find out more can visit the website on the link provided above.