A newly launched home loan finder service for medical professionals has been launched by RX Lending. They provide a selection of the best options available on the market.

RX Lending has launched a new home loan finder service for doctors and medical professionals looking to find their dream home. The new loan service is designed especially for medical specialists, and has a range of benefits.

RX Lending’s new mortgage broker service offers access to no down payment loans up to $650k, alongside low down payments for loans of up to $1.75 million.

Additionally, customers will find that there is no mortgage insurance. Loans are available for purchase and refinance on primary residences, and fixed term and ARM loans are also available.

The core element that separates RX Lending from other home loan agencies is their specific medical focus. Their loan products are tailored to doctors and medical staff.

RX Lending says that most medical professionals say they had no idea that a unique product like this was out there.

Customers are presented with carefully vetted banks and mortgage professionals who have the best products on the market. All of them are there to serve the customer and provide the best services.

RX Lending was created based on the demand for mortgages for physicians. The company doesn’t endorse any specific institution, but lists several options that are among the best on the market.

In order to find the best deals, interested parties just have to enter their details in the form provided. RX Lending will then get back to them with the options that suit their needs.

They state: “We pride ourselves in knowing our information is as accurate as possible and want to ensure you are getting the best products available. The banks and mortgage professionals listed here have all been vetted, have the best physician mortgage products on the market, and are here to serve you.”

