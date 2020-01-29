A new guide has been launched showing interested parties how they can become a freight broker. It showcases a new online course where anyone can learn to be a broker in 30 days or less.

(Newswire.net -- January 29, 2020) -- A new guide has been launched showing interested parties how they can become a freight broker. It showcases a new online course where anyone can learn to be a broker in 30 days or less.

Freight Broker Guide has launched a new guide on how to become a freight broker in 30 days or less. It explains how anyone can have a change of career or learn to become a freight broker or freight agent by following the Freight Broker Boot Camp.

The course was created by Dennis Brown, who created his own freight brokerage from scratch and grew it to bring in $80 million profit per year.

Written by a professional who is highly knowledgeable about the field, the course can help anyone to learn how to become a freight broker.

The newly launched guide explains that there are a number of benefits to becoming a freight broker. There are low startup costs involved, along with huge profit potential.

The guide also highlights that brokers a can work from anywhere in the US or Canada, or even work on an international level.

That means that freight brokers can run their own business working from home and be in charge of where and when they work. It offers a level of freedom unseen with many other jobs.

By following the training provided, brokers will be able to tap into a growing $400 billion industry.

One of the key benefits of the training is that no experience is needed to begin. In addition to this, there is no need to have employees, meaning anyone can get started right away.

The new guide states: “Once you have established yourself, you will never be short of work as there is a never ending source of supply and demand. Every product that rolls off a production line has to be shipped somewhere in order to be sold. Everything you buy will have been shipped onboard a truck. Just think of the opportunities!”

Participants in the online training will learn how to become a freight broker, how to start with minimal costs, and how to apply for the license.

Other modules include how to find and contact shippers, how to negotiate contracts, and training in launching a website with downloadable forms and agreements.

Full details of the new guide and the training program can be found on the URL above.