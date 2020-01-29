Livable Landscape has announced a 6-day Iceland tour for couples. The tour includes visits to popular points of interest including Reykjavik City, the Blue Lagoon, Geysir, Gulfoss and more.

Travel company Livable Landscape has announced a six-day guided tour of Iceland specifically designed for couples. The company organizes guided tours that visit all of the popular sightseeing spots in Iceland including but not limited to Reykjavik City, the Blue Lagoon, and Gulfoss.

More information is available by visiting: http://www.livablelandscape.com/travel/best-iceland-6-day-itinerary

Iceland is a popular tourist destination with many points of interest, and this tour provides travelers with a well-rounded view of the country and its best sights. The tour happens in the summer months and is set over six days to give customers time to immerse themselves in the Icelandic culture and environment.

The tour starts with a full day of exploring Reykjavik City. In the Icelandic capital, the tour group can expect to visit such sights as the Hallgrímskirkja Church, Reykjavik City Hall, Harpa Concert Museum, and the Sun Voyager. The first day of the tour includes breakfast at authentic Icelandic restaurant Kafe Loke.

From Reykjavik, the tour will continue on to spend a day exploring the Golden Circle. Day two of the tour includes visits to the Kerio Crater Lake, Faxi, Gulfoss, Geysir and the Thingvellir National Park. Once the tour of the Golden Circle finishes, the tour will return to Reykjavik to stay overnight in the hotel before continuing on to the South Coast the next morning.

Days three and four are dedicated to the South Coast. On day three, the tour will see the Seljalandsfoss waterfalls, Skógafoss, do the Sólheimajökull Glacier Hike, and the Black Sand Beach & Basalt Columns. They will then stay overnight at the Hotel Smyrlabjorg before spending another day exploring all there is to see on the South Coast.

The second day on the South Coast, day four of the tour consists of visiting the “Icelandic Grand Canyon” Fjaðrárgljúfuras well as the Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon, Diamond Beach, Dyrhólaey and a bike tour to see a famous plane wreck. Days five and six are dedicated to the various sights in the Snaefellsness Peninsula and the Blue Lagoon.

In addition to providing the tour with access to and information about Iceland’s most popular points of interest, the tour provides breakfast, lunch, and dinner for all six days. Interested parties can find more information and book the six-day summer Iceland tour at the link above.