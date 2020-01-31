Clifton hearing aid clinic Easi Ear Hearing Care updated its range of hearing test and consultation services for local patients interested in fast and professional hearing consultations.

Clifton hearing aid clinic Easi Ear Hearing Care updated its range of hearing test and consultation services for local patients interested in fast and professional hearing consultations. The clinic provides affordable hearing solutions that fit each patient's lifestyle

Easi Ear Hearing Care, a hearing aid clinic based in Clifton, Bristol, announced the launch of an updated range of hearing tests and consultations for patients interested in determining the degree and type of their hearing loss. The clinic provides a wide range of audiology services for patients of all ages, including hearing aids, ear wax removal, hearing loss treatments, noise protection and many more.

Hearing loss can impact everyone differently and at any age but many people do not realise they are dealing with a hearing issue. Thus, it is crucial to consult a specialist as soon and as often as possible. The registered audiologists and hearing instrument practitioners at Easi Ear Hearing Care have extensive experience and the right knowledge to provide comprehensive hearing evaluations, hearing aid consultations, and hearing rehabilitation to patients of all ages.

The test begins with a thorough case history, which provides the hearing healthcare professionals with specific health information that may offer insight into hearing loss causes and will assist them in determining which tests should be performed.

The hearing test centers around each patient's specific hearing needs, and the hearing devices available to fit those needs. As such, it includes a variety of measurements to rule out any medically treatable causes of hearing loss.

Consequently, Easi Ear Hearing Care discuss with patients the potential benefit from hearing aids, which hearing aid styles are best suited for them, and the special circuits that are most appropriate for their particular hearing loss. Patients receive honest and realistic information about the expected outcomes with hearing aids with no added hype or high pressure.

The recent announcement is part of the clinic's commitment to exceeding patient expectation through compassion, intelligence, and honest personalised service.

A spokesperson for the clinic said: “Our main practitioner, Ian Croft, has a passion, not just to deal with hearing problems, but to give advice freely to any who enquire whether they are NHS or Private clients. If you want to hear better, be treated with old fashioned courtesy by a practitioner with many years successful dispensing and get the benefits of the latest technology to solve your hearing problems, make your hearing easier at Easi-Ear.”

