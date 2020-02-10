Easi Ear Hearing Care has announced it can help patients and residents around Bristol with ear wax removal.

With the withdrawal of ear wax removal services on the NHS, Easi Ear Hearing Care in Bristol has announced it can provide patients with micro suction ear wax removal. More people are turning to specialist clinics like Easi Ear Hearing Care, which is known for its high quality service.

More information can be found at: https://easi-ear.com/services-and-solutions/ear-wax-removal

Ian Croft, the main practitioner at Easi Ear Hearing Care, has a passion to help patients with their hearing problems. Anyone around Bristol wanting to hear better and get treated with the best technology can get in touch.

Offering superior hearing assessments, the clinic is known as one of the UK’s foremost precision audiologists. With its high quality ear wax removal service, it can help clients to hear better and enjoy a higher quality of life.

The team explains that no one can prevent earwax, because it’s there to protect the ears from dirt and germs. However, often a buildup can occur whether naturally or because of age, hearing aids, or other earplug type devices.

The experts at Easi Ear say that it’s important that people don’t remove earwax by inserting objects into their ears - including cotton buds. Instead, local residents and patients can get in touch for cutting edge micro suction ear wax removal.

This is the safest and best technique to treat impacted ear wax, and can even be used on sensitive ears. It is also an ideal treatment for those who use hearing aids and want to get rid of excess ear wax buildup.

Easi Ear Hearing Care states: “Compared to traditional forms of wax removal such as ear drops and irrigation or syringing, microsuction is safer, quicker, generally better tolerated and more effective and can usually be done immediately, without having to wait weeks for drops to soften the ear wax.”

Whilst based in Clifton, Easi-Ear services people from all areas of Bristol, including Redland, Stoke Bishop, Henleaze, Hotwells, Westbury-on-Trym, Montpelier, Bishopston, Shirehampton, Ashley Down, Kingsdown, Horfield, Totterdown, Bedminster and Sea Mills. Full details can be found on the URL above. Interested parties can get in touch using the contact details provided on site.