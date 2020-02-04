Pain relievers like NSAIDs are a popular remedy for individuals with osteoarthritis. However, the use of these medication carries along certain risks.

(Newswire.net -- February 4, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Osteoarthritis affects more and more people nowadays. While it can happen pretty much to anyone, it is more common in individuals who are getting older.

According to research, 70 percent of individuals older than 70 have osteoarthritis. What makes it all the more alarming is that only around half of them are aware of it. This is due to the fact that 50 percent of the time this disease is asymptomatic.

X-rays, however, can provide proof that joint damage has occurred. Today, there are roughly 30 million individuals in the U.S. who suffer from osteoarthritis. It is worth realizing that in a majority of sufferers, engaging in a physical activity increases joint pain.

Experts also reveal that relief is often achieved with rest. Aside from old age, osteoarthritis has also been found to be more prevalent in women; especially those who are 45 years and above.

Health authorities have long been warning against the risk factors of this condition. These are obesity, age, injury affecting or overuse of a joint, muscle weakness, or family history.

There are also certain medical conditions found to increase the risk of osteoarthritis. These are hemochromatosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and acromegaly.

Doctors have long been stressing the significance of early diagnosis and treatment for a successful management of the condition. It is important to note that this condition remains incurable, and it can only be managed through treatments and a combination of dietary and lifestyle modifications.

Pain relievers like NSAIDs are a popular remedy for individuals with osteoarthritis. However, the use of these medication carries along certain risks.

These risks increase significantly for individuals who use these pharmaceutical drugs in high doses, frequently, or on a long-term basis.

While they can have pain-relieving benefits for OA, they can also increase the odds of stroke or a heart attack. Due to the increasing reports of these adverse effects, experts are recommending the use of some safer alternatives like glucosamine.

While glucosamine can be found naturally inside the body, there are also other sources like the shells of shellfish. It is usually obtained via supplementation, especially among athletes or individuals with osteoarthritis. This therapeutic compound is popularized by its ability to repair cartilage damage, which is significantly helpful in cases of osteoarthritis.

