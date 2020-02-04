Multiple research studies have revealed that turmeric has strong inflammation-fighting benefits. This Ayurvedic spice has long been used to address a variety of health issues.

In some studies, inflammation turned chronic led to the onset of various diseases and disorders. These particularly include rheumatoid arthritis and some types of cancers.

Scientists reveal that chronic inflammation leads to symptoms like mouth sores, fatigue, chest pain, abdominal pain, rash, fever, and joint pain.

It is worth mentioning that when it is acute inflammation the body is suffering from, it is susceptible to acute bronchitis, infected ingrown toenail, a sore throat from a cold or flu, or a scratch or cut on the skin.

Acute inflammation may also increase the risk of tonsillitis, infective meningitis, sinusitis, and dermatitis.

Experts say that long-term or chronic inflammation often lasts for months or even years. It may be due to the inability to eliminate acute inflammation or may be because of an autoimmune disorder.

The conditions associated with chronic inflammation are tuberculosis, chronic peptic ulcer, asthma, periodontitis, ulcerative colitis, sinusitis, and active hepatitis.

In an attempt to reduce the impact of inflammation, many people turn to the use of medications like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). This type of medication is often used by individuals who suffer from arthritis.

While it is helpful, it is also worth mentioning its use is associated with adverse effects.

It is important to remember that some natural remedies have been found to work wonders in fighting inflammation.

Multiple research studies have revealed that turmeric has strong inflammation-fighting benefits. This Ayurvedic spice has long been used to address a variety of health issues, which include kidney disease, dental disease, digestive disease, arthritis, allergies, and even cancer.

Scientists found that chronic low-grade inflammation is a major drive of conditions like the degeneration of the joints.

In 2014, it was found that curcumin was as effective as a pharmaceutical drug in individuals with arthritis. The investigators suggested that it could be due to its ability to control joint inflammation.

Another separate study has revealed that curcumin was as effective as inflammation-fighting medications. It even worked significantly better compared to other pharmaceutical drugs.

Aside from its anti-inflammatory benefits, curcumin also has genoprotective, antifungal, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, antiproliferative, antiviral, renoprotective, insulin-sensitizing, androgenic, antifibrotic, neurorestorative, and metal-chelating properties.

It also contains anticoagulant, antiseptic, antioxidant, anti-amyloidogenic, anti-cytotoxic, antibiotic, antimicrobial, anti-purulent, immunomodulating, and anticatabolic agents.

