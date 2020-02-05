Managing healthy blood pressure levels may be achieved through the help of macrominerals like magnesium.

(Newswire.net -- February 5, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Health authorities have long been warning against the high prevalence of conditions like high blood pressure. It is best to take the measures helpful in warding off this disease, and this includes making some dietary and lifestyle changes.

According to studies, there are actually healthy behaviors that could reduce the risk of high blood pressure.

One is to refrain from having an unhealthy diet, which is one that is high in sodium. Most of the sodium people eat comes from restaurants and processed foods.

It is similarly important to have adequate intake of potassium because low levels of it increases hypertension risk. Potassium can be found in beans, potatoes, bananas, and yogurt.

Some researchers found that living a sedentary lifestyle promotes weight gain, which then results in hypertension. It is important to regularly exercise and manage a healthy weight, and to do this one must make some behavioral changes.

Health care providers also recommend avoiding excessive alcohol consumption and tobacco use. These unhealthy habits have long been found to wreak havoc on health and increase the risk of diseases.

Behavioral changes can be extremely beneficial in warding off high blood pressure. This is why it is always best to practice the right diet and lifestyle.

According to studies, intake of this mineral can reduce blood pressure levels. As a matter of fact in a study, subjects who consumed 450 mg of magnesium on a daily basis achieved significant reductions in systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

More specifically in a study, it has shown supplementation of magnesium for three months led to improvements in blood pressure.

This analysis was published today in the journal Hypertension.

Dr. Yiqing Song says with its relative safety and low cost, magnesium supplements could be considered as an option for lowering blood pressure in high-risk persons or hypertension patients.

Song is lead author and an associate professor of epidemiology at Indiana University.

Scientists found that intake of 368 mg of magnesium daily for three months led to a reduction insystolic blood pressure by an average of 2 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg).

It also resulted in the reduction of their diastolic blood pressure by an average of 1.8 mm Hg.

