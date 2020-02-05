There are remedies like activated charcoal that may work wonders in helping the body detox. This natural healing ingredient has long been reputed to help cleanse the body from toxins.

Today, more and more people are becoming aware of the numerous toxins that humans are exposed to on a daily basis. Experts warn strongly that these chemicals and substances are harmful to health.

According to studies, there are various undesirable effects of toxin exposure. It could result in brain health issues like poor concentration and memory, headaches, cravings, and vertigo.

Toxins from alcohol abuse have been found to speed up mental decline. It is vital to know what these toxins are and avoid or reduce their exposure. Some of these toxins are PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls), BPA (bisphenol A), lead, and cadmium.

According to researchers, BPA can be found in dental sealants, food and drink containers, and plastics. PCBs, on the other hand, are found in rubber products and paints.

Heavy metal exposure is also one thing that experts strongly warn against. Mercury is one and it is found in one of the healthiest food options; fish. There are certain types of fish that contain high levels of mercury.

It is also important to be warned against heavy metals like lead and cadmium as well as cleaning chemicals, asbestos, and fireplace smoke.

The good news is that aside from avoiding exposure to these toxins, the body also has an ability to cleanse itself. This is due to the fact that it has organs like the skin, cardiovascular system, and the liver that process what the body ingests and is exposed to.

The harmful ones like toxins are then eliminated from the system and this significantly aids in warding off diseases linked with toxin exposure. Further, when these organs are overburdened with toxins, the body can suffer from symptoms like digestive issues, fatigue, and muscle aches.

There are remedies like activated charcoal that may work wonders in helping the body detox. This natural healing ingredient has long been reputed to help cleanse the body from toxins. It has a highly porous surface that contain millions and millions of tiny holes, which act as a magnet for toxins, gas, chemicals, and substances.

