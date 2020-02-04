According to researchers, this digestive enzyme has long been a subject of many studies due to its remarkable healing benefits. It has been speculated to have the ability to reduce pain.

Since 1975, obesity rates have been found to nearly triple worldwide. It is further worth mentioning that obesity is speculated to be the underlying reason behind the development of some of the world’s most prevalent and fatal diseases.

Experts have long been stressing that this chronic disease is highly preventable. This particularly means that the medical conditions it is linked with can also be avoided by managing a healthy weight.

Some of these medical conditions are diabetes, heart disease, and even some forms of cancer.

There are some contributing factors scientists have found influence significant weight gain. Today, there is a wide selection of food and beverages that are undeniably delicious and widely available. These are foods that seem to have little to no nutritional values and could promote weight gain.

It is strongly recommended to avoid intake of these foods and to consume more fruits and vegetables, which are healthier options. It is also recommended to engage in physical activities regularly as living a sedentary lifestyle can significantly promote weight gain.

When it comes to weight loss, consumers can resort to various natural measures just to make their goals achievable. In addition to following healthy diet and lifestyle, it is also recommended to resort to the use of bromelain.

According to researchers, this digestive enzyme has long been a subject of many studies due to its remarkable healing benefits. It has been speculated to have the ability to reduce pain and enhance digestion.

An article in 2017 was published in the PLOS One.

It is revealed that stem bromelain (SBM) is resorted to as an anti-obesity alternative medicine.

It is worth mentioning that in some studies, bromelain has been found to aid in downregulating adipocyte fatty acid-binding protein, fatty acid synthase and lipoprotein lipase. Experts also reveal it inhibits adipogenesis and decreases triglyceride accumulation.

