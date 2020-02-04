Experts also say that UTI susceptibility is higher in women due to the higher levels of E. coli in tissues surrounding the urethra.

(Newswire.net -- February 4, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Scientists have been carrying out studies to explore the best possible treatment options for UTIs. This type of infection can affect pretty much anyone, but it has been found to be more common in females.

A study was carried out by the researchers from the University of Texas Southwestern (UTSW) in Dallas.

In this research, the investigators looked into the bacteria in bladder biopsies obtained from 14 postmenopausal women with recurrent UTI.

The findings of the study suggest that several species of bacteria can enter the surface area of the bladder. It is important to note that antibiotic resistance, bacterial diversity, and immune response all play important roles in recurrent UTIs.

Experts have long warned that UTIs account for almost 25 percent of all infections. UTI recurrence rates can also range from 16 percent to 36 percent in younger females to 55 percent in postmenopausal women.

According to senior study author Kim Orth, their findings represent a step in understanding recurrent UTIs in postmenopausal women.

Orth is a professor of molecular biology and biochemistry at UTSW.

"We will need to use methods other than antibiotics to treat this disease, as now we observe diverse types of bacteria in the bladder wall of these patients," Orth added.

The findings of this research were published in the Journal of Molecular Biology.

It is important to realize that UTIs are responsible for the high number of antibiotic prescriptions in older adults. Further, it doesn’t just place a significant burden on the health care system, but also contributes to antimicrobial resistance.

Women are found to be more susceptible to UTIs due to the fact that they have a shorter urethra. This means that bacteria can easily get into and reach the bladder. It is further worth mentioning that there are other contributing factors, such as lack of estrogen, pelvic organ prolapses, and the loss of Lactobacilli in the vagina.

Experts also say that UTI susceptibility is higher in women due to the higher levels of E. coli in tissues surrounding the urethra.

While antibiotics are often prescribed for this infection, it is important to realize that there are also natural remedies found helpful. One is D-mannose, which has been scientifically found to stick with the E.coli bacteria that cause UTI and eliminate them from the body.

