Research has shown this Ayurvedic herb works wonders in making cells more sensitive or less resistant to insulin. It has been found ashwagandha helped in keeping pancreatic islets close to normal.

(Newswire.net -- February 5, 2020) Winnetka, IL -- As the prevalence of diabetes continues to soar, experts strongly warn against the development and complications of this disease. It is worth noting that aside from kidney damage and amputations, researchers suggest this condition may have detrimental effects on brain health.

A five-year study was carried out and it revealed that subjects with diabetes exhibited a decline in verbal memory and fluency.

The findings have led researchers to suggest that older people suffering from type 2 diabetes can have a hard time thinking and retaining memory.

The study was published Dec. 13 in the journal Diabetologia.

In this research, the investigators used MRI scans to assess the brains of the participants. They found that the brains of the subjects were smaller at the start of the research.

According to study author Michele Callisaya, a research fellow at the University of Tasmania, although memory and executive function (thinking and planning skills) declined at a greater rate in people with type 2 diabetes, this was not explained by a decline in brain volume.

More particularly, the results of this research have shown individuals with diabetes had reduced scores on verbal memory and verbal fluency tests.

It is vital to take the measures scientifically proven useful in warding off diabetes to reduce the risk of its complications. It is worth noting that this condition is not just prevalent, but also incurable.

Scientists continue to search for a cure for diabetes, but still it remains incurable. Today, there are studies showing that some medicinal herbs like ashwagandha may exert varying mechanisms to fight this condition.

Research has shown this Ayurvedic herb works wonders in making cells more sensitive or less resistant to insulin.

As a matter of fact, in an animal study, ashwgaandha exhibited its ability to lower high levels of serum insulin, glycosylated hemoglobin, and blood glucose.

What makes it all the more beneficial is that it could further work wonders in keeping up the production of insulin. In an animal study, ashwagandha was administered to subjects with type 2 diabetes.

It has been found ashwagandha helped in keeping pancreatic islets close to normal.

This has led scientists to suggest ashwagandha could offer protection against the damage that could affect the pancreatic beta cells. It may also significantly aid in keeping insulin production.

Individuals who are looking to increase their protection against diabetes may consider the use of formulas like NutraHerbals Ashwagandha.

This supplement is known for its high potency and purity. It has also been reputed to be superior over other brands as it is protected with a money back guarantee (http://www.amazon.com/organic-ashwagandha-root-powder/dp/B01GZALWGO).

About NutraHerbals NutraHerbals was established in the year 2016 as one of the leading suppliers in the market. It caters to the various Herbal Ayurvedic products as per needs of the clients. In the world which is being taking over by chemical products which harm the skin, body, and health in general, our products are made using the most natural products available. Our company aims at endorsing the Go Green concept and also caters to the medicinal, nutritional, and healthcare product needs of a vast majority of clients across the globe.