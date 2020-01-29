A new online robotics course has been launched by PennX Robotics. It is a 12 week program that can lead onto a Master of Science in Engineering course.

(Newswire.net -- January 29, 2020) -- A new online robotics course has been launched by PennX Robotics. It is a 12 week program that can lead onto a Master of Science in Engineering course.

PennX Robotics has launched a new online graduate certificate program to help participants develop their skills in robotics. It covers MATLAB robotics, robotics kinematics, and mathematical foundations.

More information can be found at: https://awin1.com/awclick.php?gid=313833&mid=6798&awinaffid=665937&linkid=686370&clickref=

Participants in the new online course will be able to master the foundational math concepts that drive robotics. They will also be able to put them into practice using MATLAB.

MATLAB is a multi-paradigm numerical computing environment and proprietary programming language made specifically for engineers and scientists.

The new online course is a 12 week program, and requires around 8-10 hours of work per week.

Prerequisites include college-level algebra and trigonometry, fundamentals of calculus, and basic knowledge of programming.

The newly launched course is the first in a Robotics MicroMasters series from PennX Robotics. It is an advanced course designed for learners who have a bachelors degree in engineering or similar field.

Modules cover how to describe, analyze, and think critically about fundamental problems in robotics. Participants will also learn the role of mathematics in describing robotic arms, mobile robots, and more.

Participants can take four 12 week courses at their own pace, allowing them to develop their skills as they go.

Following the completion of the course, participants can apply to the accelerated Master of Science in Engineering in Robotics degree program at the University of Pennsylvania.

Once accepted, the Robotics MicroMasters certificate will count for three out of 10 required courses for the on-campus M.S.E in Robotics program.

There are a number of benefits to learning robotics, which can be a launch pad for students to realize their dreams in any field.

Robotics can help to develop creative thinking, persevering, and programming skills. It also fosters a good sense of teamwork and perseverance.

Full details of the new online course can be found on the URL above.