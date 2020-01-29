A newly launched car insurance comparison service has been launched for drink drivers. Total Insurance can help clients to find the best deals available to them in their situation.

(Newswire.net -- January 29, 2020) -- A newly launched car insurance comparison service has been launched for drink drivers. Total Insurance can help clients to find the best deals available to them in their situation.

Total Insurance has launched a new specialist drink driving insurance comparison service for clients needing custom insurance products. They can help drivers to save up to 60% on their insurance by connecting them with specialist brokers and the best rates.

More information can be found at: https://total-insurance.co.uk/drinkdrivinginsurance

The newly launched service helps drivers who have been charged with drink driving to find insurance that meets their needs.

For drivers with drink driving offenses on their record, it can be hard to get affordable insurance products. Prices are likely to increase to higher levels, making it difficult to get on the road.

Some companies will simply not consider providing a quote for someone who has been convicted.

However, Total Insurance can connect drivers with providers that offer better rates. Unlike traditional insurance providers, who like drivers with clean records, they work with specialist brokers.

The team at Total Insurance believes that not every drink driver is a bad driver. It’s for this reason that they operate with carefully selected brokers who have access to some of the best DR30 and DR10 insurance policies.

Total Insurance explains that anyone who has been convicted of drink driving is encouraged to get in touch. They have handpicked and chosen to work with the best in terms of finding car insurance after disqualification.

The team states: “We work with specialist convicted driver insurers and DR brokers who have a wealth of experience in dealing with DR10, DR30, DR40, DR50, DR60 and DR70 conviction codes along with higher risk codes.”

They add: “They have refined their policies to help you reduce yours costs. Quite often, with their experience, they can beat the big price comparison aggregators.”

While it’s unrealistic for anyone who has been convicted to find a cheap car insurance quote, they can get help finding the best rates available to them.

Full details can be found on the URL above.