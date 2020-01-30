A newly launched celebrant training program has been launched by David Abel. He is a successful celebrant and is now offering distance training to help others learn and develop their skills.

(Newswire.net -- January 30, 2020) -- A newly launched celebrant training program has been launched by David Abel. He is a successful celebrant and is now offering distance training to help others learn and develop their skills.

David Abel, a leading wedding and funeral celebrant, has launched a new online training service to help more people become celebrants. Anyone can sign up to become a celebrant and develop the key skills needed to run a successful side business.

The site explains that David has trained hundreds of celebrants throughout the UK. He founded one of the UK’s leading celebrant training organisations, called the Fellowship of Independent Celebrants Ltd.

Now his focus is on distance learning and providing people with the skills they need to run a celebrant business.

While there are no legal requirements to becoming a celebrant, there are a number of things that it can help to focus on and improve. This is where his new online training program can help.

He explains that it can help to have a smart appearance, dress correctly, and appear professional at all times. Other things to focus on include being able to have good interactions with people and being sensitive to feelings regardless of faith.

Alongside this, it can be beneficial to develop computer skills like email, Google and word processing.

To stand out from the crowd, celebrants need to be able to promote and market their own services. All of these skills and more can be taught in the new online training program.

Wedding and funeral celebrants have an important role in today’s society. They provide custom ceremonies that allow the family to get across their unique style and message. Ceremonies can be made more personal, flexible and memorable because they get across more of the family’s personality.

Learning to become a celebrant in this way can allow people to develop a profitable side career. It’s beneficial for anyone working part time or thinking of scaling back their work.

David states: “Before making a decision with regard to becoming a celebrant, why don't we have a phone call and take a serious look at whether becoming a celebrant is the right step for you?”

Those wishing to find out more can visit their website on the link provided above.