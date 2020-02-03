Reforms to Florida’s Criminal Justice Laws took effect in late 2019; advocates say changes did not have the amount of impact that was initially proposed.

(Newswire.net -- January 29, 2020) West Palm Beach, FL - Recent changes to Florida's criminal justice laws were announced late last Fall, but some advocates are disappointed in the results. Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM) is no exception. The group responded to the latest changes in Florida by calling the reforms, "a bad joke".

FAMM is a criminal justice policy and advocacy organization that “seeks to create a more fair and effective justice system” which “respects our American values of individual accountability and dignity while keeping communities safe”. Their goal is to try to influence the government to work towards legislation that is fair but not unduly harsh. Improved legislation would give those convicted of smaller crimes a better chance to turn their lives around by halting the cycles of criminal activity that some vulnerable groups may find themselves caught in.

During the 2019 session of the Florida Legislature, there were small notable changes made to the State’s criminal justice laws. None had the impact advocacy groups were hoping for. Highlights of the amendments made to House Bill CS/HB 7125 — Administration of Justice - include:

Theft will become a felony at $750, up from $300.

Driver’s license suspensions and revocations have been reformed.

Time limitations to report a crime have been extended from 72 hours up to 5 days. Victims now have three years to apply for victim compensation instead of 1 year.

Licensing boards for barbers, cosmetologists and contractors can no longer reject applicants for non-violent crimes occurring more than five years ago.

Prosecutors are no longer obligated to direct-file charges against 16 or 17-year-olds to the adult criminal justice system for specific offenses.

Criminal penalties for certain alcohol and gambling offenses have been reduced.

The court is allowed to order, or the DOC can transfer offenders to administrative probation if the offender is a low harm risk to the community and has completed at least half of their term of probation.

A full list of the changes, which came into effect October 01, 2019 (unless otherwise noted) can be seen here. In a statement, FAMM State Policy Director Greg Newburn said the group had been hopeful “the “legislature would finally tackle meaningful sentencing reform this year”. He stated, “FAMM is disappointed that lawmakers missed another opportunity to fix real problems in Florida’s criminal justice system”.

