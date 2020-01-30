A new guide to asset diversification, precious metals and crypto has been launched by Online Metals Buying.

(Newswire.net -- January 30, 2020) -- A new guide to asset diversification, precious metals and crypto has been launched by Online Metals Buying. It covers the benefits of Regal Assets and how they can simplify the process for investors.

Online Metals Buying has launched a new guide covering the importance of asset diversification. The team explains that diversification can protect people from a future market crash or downturn, which experts think could happen before the end of 2021.

For more information please visit the website here: http://onlinemetalsbuying.com

The newly launched guide compares diversification to a house providing shelter. Just as a home can shelter its inhabitants from the weather, diversification can shelter people from financial issues.

Readers can learn all about the best options for portfolio diversification with Online Metals Buying.

They review all the best options out there and help people to make smarter decisions about their financial future.

For years now, gold has been one of the most popular ways to hedge against a market crash. Investors also like turning to other precious metals, and things like luxury watches.

However, the new guide shows that in recent years a new safe haven has risen in popularity. This is cryptocurrency, which offers much of the same benefits as precious metals.

The new guide goes on to discuss how heightened geopolitics have caused a rise in gold and Bitcoin prices.

For anyone considering investing in precious metals and cryptocurrency, the guide recommends Regal Assets.

They’re a leader in the investment field, and make it easy for anyone to get started with alternative assets.

Online Metals Buying states: “Regal Assets was founded by young entrepreneur and investor Tyler Gallagher. The company started its operations with a small investment and a big vision: to simplify, innovate and rejuvenate the alternative assets investment landscape which was still operating under heavy bureaucracy and unnecessary hurdles.”

It adds: “Regal Assets is considered one of the best in business, having gained recognition from renowned paper houses and organizations. Other than that, they are also among the few firms who make their customers a 100% aware of what they are being offered, educating them and making them aware of the investment there are about to undertake so that they are comfortable going ahead in the long run.”

Those wishing to find out more can visit their website on the link provided above.