Suh Esthetics launched an aesthetic enhancement clinic providing extensive esthetic and medspa services, offering body sculpting, advanced anti-aging and cosmetic treatments and procedures serving Medina Washington. The services include Emsculpt, a safe and effective treatment getting an average of 19% reduction in body fat and 16% increase in muscle mass.

More information is available at http://www.suhesthetics.com/emsculpt/

Suh Esthetics recently launched Emscuplt to serve their Medina clients at the clinic providing an extensive area of beauty treatments, in the shape of skin enhancements, body sculpting and contouring, aimed for customers who are looking to improve the appearance and texture of their skin and their general body appearance. The clients are being offered customized treatments adjusted to their needs of restoring, rejuvenating and enhancement of their bodies.

Established by Dr. Erik Suh as one of the best medspas serving Medina, the newly launched clinic provides various treatments and techniques for body shaping and numerous skin conditions that help revitalize and restore the face and the body. These are primarily targeting the decrease of unwanted fat, cellulite, fine lines, wrinkles or aging skin that can be significantly alleviated.

Among the treatments provided by the recently launched clinic, the clients can find body sculpting and toning, facial dermal fillers and injectables, micro-laser skin rejuvenation treatments and various well-being therapies for skin revitalization or hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

The most popular body shaping technique from the repertoire of non-surgical treatments provided by Suh Esthetics is Emsculpt, a pioneering procedure that simultaneously dissolves fat and builds muscle.

This technique involves a device that uses a focused electromagnetic field to cause “supramaximal” muscle contractions. These contractions are the ones the body is experiencing during exercises at the peak level of exertion and are much more powerful than the voluntary contractions that occur when doing an exercise such as a sit up.

Although this procedure is new, it has already been thoroughly examined. Seven studies, conducted at independent centers across the U.S., have found the Emsculpt procedure to be both safe and effective. The results observed in patients during the studies include the following: an average 19% reduction in body fat and an average increase in muscle mass of 16%.

More information on Emsculpt is available in this video https://youtu.be/L14ruOATjeM

According to a representative from Suh Esthetics, “We make an ongoing effort to stay on top of the most innovative and effective techniques and devices for non-surgical enhancements. We are excited to be one of the few clinics in the state of Washington to offer a first-of-its-kind technique for body shaping. It is not a painful procedure. If anything, an Emsculpt session will remind you of an intense workout. The difference is that you won’t need to exert yourself. During the treatment, the only activity that you need to focus on is to relax."

More information on Suh Esthetics and their commitment to make their customers enjoy the way they are feeling and looking at any age is available at http://www.suhesthetics.com/emsculpt/ and also on the phone at 425-998-9227.