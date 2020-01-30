A new hardwood flooring and carpet installation service has been launched for The Colony residents in Texas.

(Newswire.net -- January 29, 2020) -- The Colony, TX -- A new hardwood flooring and carpet installation service has been launched for The Colony residents in Texas. Dallas Flooring Warehouse is known for its high quality service and commitment to excellent results.

The new service was launched to ensure that more local customers could benefit from the high quality installation services available from Dallas Flooring Warehouse.

Customers will find that The Colony store is their “store near me” with savings available on carpets, quality flooring options, and more. In addition to this, with every flooring purchase, professional and fast installation services are available.

As part of the newly launched service, customers can get free estimates. Customers are encouraged to get in touch to see how the team at Dallas Flooring Warehouse can save them money on their flooring project.

The team explains that regardless of the customers’ needs and project design ideas, they will find something to suit them at Dallas Flooring Warehouse. They have a professional hardwood flooring installation team, tile installation team and carpeting team ready to help.

A full range of hardwood floors, carpet, tile, laminate, vinyl plank and carpet tile options is available through the company website. Customers can find out more about each option by browsing the site.

Hardwood flooring solutions include hickory hardwood flooring, solid hardwood, decor flooring engineered hardwood, and more.

Carpet is another popular option, and discounts are available to The Colony residents on a range of items. Private label carpet provided by Dallas Flooring Warehouse is available for cheaper than most big brand carpeting, but is known for its high quality.

The team states: “Let our design consultants help you select the best styles for your home’s new makeover and save you a lot of money in the process. Check out our many 5 star reviews on Google. We can make you happy too without draining your pocketbook. We look forward to serving you!”

