(Newswire.net -- February 21, 2020) -- A new guide to LastPass for Bitcoin and crypto security has been launched. Crypto Info Wire shows how important it is to consider security fundamentals with cryptocurrency.

Crypto Info Wire has launched a new guide covering crypto currency security using LastPass. This is a powerful password generator for greater crypto and Bitcoin security, and helps to protect against hackers and online theft.

More information can he found at: https://cryptoinfowire.com/security

The newly launched guide shows that it’s important to consider the fundamentals when it comes to online security. Because hackers are global in scope, it’s important not to miss the most basic steps.

For the new guide, a number of password generators were considered. However Crypto Info Wire picked out LastPass as the best on the market for a number of reasons.

One of the main benefits of LastPass is that it’s affordable to use. It only costs $4 per month for a family of six users, and comes with a range of powerful features.

The guide explains that it’s easy to use LastPass to create a secure password. This can then be saved to all the user’s devices seamlessly.

In addition to this, the LastPass mobile app makes it easy for users to access their data while on the go. With just one password, users can access any number of accounts on multiple exchanges.

Research shows that 81% of security breaches are caused but weak or reused passwords. For this reason, it’s essential that a very strong password is used.

LastPass is SOC 2 Type II compliant, and uses AES-256 bit encryption to ensure cutting edge security.

The newly launched guide states: “Your data is encrypted and decrypted at the device level. Data stored in your vault is kept secret, even from LastPass. Your master password, and the keys used to encrypt and decrypt data, are never sent to LastPass’ servers, and are never accessible by LastPass.”

LastPass was built to remove obstacles and let crypto investors get back to the things they love most. Once anyone saves a password in LastPass, they will always have it when they need it.

The built in password generator creates a long, randomised password that can protect against hacking and security threats.

