A new range of condos has been launched by Youssi Custom Homes in the Quad Cities. They are located in the highly coveted Pleasant Valley School District.

Youssi Custom Homes have launched a new condo collection in the Pleasant Valley School District, called The Condos At Forest Grove Crossing. Located in the Quad Cities, they offer affordable family living for anyone looking to downsize or more to a great school location.

More information can be found at: https://facebook.com/YCHomesOfIowa

The Condos at Forest Grove Crossing have a great location just 1.5 miles west from the Bett Plex. They are also close to all the amenities of Bettendorf.

Located in the number one school district in Iowa, they provide easy access to education and the TBK Sports Complex. They’re also close to grocery and shopping destinations.

That makes the new condos ideal for families and expanding families. Anyone can schedule a private showing to check the properties out for themselves and see if they’re right for their needs.

Key features in every property include a craftsman style exterior, complete with cedars brackets and corbels.

Cabinets are American Quaker style, and there is luxury vinyl tile flooring, high quality pantries, and energy efficient furnaces for heating.

Both two and three bedroom condos are available as part of the new launch. In addition to this, a premium modern kitchen is fitted in each property.

Buyers will also find that the condos come with 2-car heated garages. This helps to ensure that the garage can be a versatile and functional space in their home.

As part of the new condo launch, Youssi Custom Homes is offering special getaways for customers. Buyers can purchase a condo and get a 3-day vacation to Las Vegas or Orlando to celebrate.

For families, moving to a great school district is of utmost importance. That’s one of the key selling points of the new condo launch.

Condo living also provides a range of other benefits, like being free from maintenance and yard care.

