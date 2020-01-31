A newly updated home loan service has been launched by Cissi Leinonen of Caliber Home Loans. She prides herself on her expert, high quality mortgage service.

Cissi Leinonen, the VA loan specialist based in the Quad Cities, has launched an updated service for clients looking for a new home loan. She is a mortgage lending professional with over 14 years of experience and prides herself on high quality service.

More information can be found at: https://caliberhomeloans.com/cleinonen

Cissi works with disabled veteran tax exempt clients throughout Iowa and Illinois, along with property tax exempt clients.

She can help first time buyers find their ideal mortgage, and families looking to expand to a bigger home.

One of the things that separates her from other home loan specialists in the area is her client focus. She has a core belief in providing smart financing options in everyday language.

This is her number one priority, and she takes the time to listen to each client’s needs. From there she can respond to them and ensure that everyone gets an efficient and effective service.

Alongside this, she believes that communication and focusing on the individual transaction are the keys to building a strong relationship.

Cissi knows that there are numerous reasons that limit people from buying a home. She works with clients to identify any issues and create a plan to move past them.

The focus is on helping more people to experience home ownership, whether that’s in 5 months’ time or longer down the line.

Cissi has been in the mortgage business since 2004 and is experienced in all aspects of the application process. More information about her can be found at https://www.linkedin.com/in/cissi-leinonen-24472666/.

She focuses on utilizing her experience along with Caliber’s in house local processing, underwriting and closing functions to meet the needs of every client.

There are a number of benefits to working with a mortgage expert when buying a home. They can help to find the most advantageous deal, and have the skills to meet the needs of any client.

They can also save clients time and deliver a personalized service to streamline the home buying process.

Cissi is known as a leading home loan expert in the Quad Cities and works hard to find clients their ideal mortgage.

She states: “I was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska and moved to the Quad Cities in 1990. I live with my husband Terry, and have two children and 1 grandchild. I enjoy spending free time with my family, camping, gardening and volunteering in local non-profit organizations.”

Full details can be found on the URL above or by visiting her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AskCissi/.