Crypto Info Wire has launched a new guide to ZenLedger, the powerful accounting and tax tool for cryptocurrency investors and accountants. It showcases how the tool allows anyone to get tax forms and financial reports, trade smarter and improve their dealings with the IRS.

More information can be found at: https://cryptoinfowire.com/zenledger

The newly launched guide from Crypto Info Wire highlights that the IRS treats cryptocurrency as property. This makes it similar to a home or equity investment.

With each transaction, taxpayers must calculate their gain or loss on conversion. This figure then needs to be reported on their tax return when they file it.

ZenLedger was created to streamline the crypto tax calculation process. It makes life easier for investors, because it’s hard to stay on top of changes to tax law and crypto.

ZenLedger is able to auto fill popular IRS forms, including Form 1040 Schedule D and Form 8949.

In addition to this, users don’t have to worry about calculating the cost basis for each transaction. Further, they don’t have to accrue thousands of dollars in fees for having accountants go through the process manually.

Crypto Info Wire explains that one of the main benefits of ZenLedger is that it automates the process for the user. They can import their crypto transactions, calculate gains and income, and auto fill their tax forms.

Users will find that it works with all major crypto and fiat currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and others.

The guide states: “ZenLedger will produce profit and loss statements for you and your CPA. Whether you’re a miner, day trader, or Hodler, they pour over the tax regulations to make sure you never unknowingly overpay your taxes.”

It adds: “You can also import your transactions and ZenLedger will prepare documents such as Capital Gains Reports, Income Reports, Donation Reports, and Closing Reports.”

