Attorney Ivan Steele at Toronto law firm Ivan Steele Law updated his range of family law and immigration services, including Family Sponsorship, LGBTQ Immigration, Foreign Divorce.

(Newswire.net -- January 30, 2020) -- Attorney Ivan Steele at Toronto law firm Ivan Steele Law updated his range of family law and immigration services, including Family Sponsorship, LGBTQ Immigration, Foreign Divorce, Permanent Residency, and many more.

Ivan Steele Law, a law firm in Toronto, Canada, announced the launch of an updated range of legal representation and consultation services for clients who are involved in an immigration or family law case. Lawyer Ivan Steele has extensive experience providing reliable and professional immigration services, including Family Sponsorship, Express Entry, Visitors Visa, LGBTQ Immigration, US to Canada Immigration, Foreign Divorce, Permanent Residency, and many more.

More information can be found at https://www.ivansteelelaw.com

At Ivan Steele Law, the focus on both immigration and family law allows the lawyer to advise people about the complications that immigrant and non-immigrant foreign nationals can encounter in cases of divorce, adoption, custody, and many more. The firm's newly launched immigration and family legal services aim to help clients live their life on their own terms.

Lawyer Ivan Steele can provide his clients with the experience and expertise to handle immigration cases, from the simple to the most complex. He offers skilled and sensitive legal services to a variety of clients, including LGBTQ individuals, immigrant adults and children, and more.

Ivan Steele is a naturalized citizen of the USA and Canada. As such, he has personal experience and understanding of immigration, in addition to having the education and expertise of US universities and The Canadian Law School.

Attorney Ivan Steele speaks fluently Spanish, Serbian, Croatian, Macedonian and other East and Central European Languages.

As he is the only lawyer in the firm, all clients enjoy his personal attention. The lawyer values the importance of providing his clients with the best possible legal representation in immigration and family law cases by dedicating his services exclusively to each and every client.

A satisfied client said: "I highly recommend Ivan! My partner and I had tried doing the sponsorship on our own and the application was returned twice so we went to get Ivan’s help and the whole process went by so well! I loved working with his team. Living in Canada with my common law partner was everything I ever wanted since we were together and now we can happily live in Toronto."

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website or accessing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBO06bDpkF0 and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZnMxcISScw