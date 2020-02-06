Urinary tract infections can be prevented by taking some measures like using D-mannose. This therapeutic sugar has long been studied due to its amazing ability to fight UTIs.

(Newswire.net -- February 6, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Urinary tract infections are one of the most common infections treated with antibiotics. While it is true that these medications are useful, it is also worth realizing that its use is associated with side effects.

Doctors have long been strongly recommending to resort to some helpful measures in significantly reducing the risk of infection. One of the ways to do this is to learn about and avoid its risk factors.

It is vital to avoid holding pee when the urge is there as not emptying the bladder completely can produce high residual urine in the bladder. In some studies, it has been found that bicycling regularly in women increases UTI risk.

It is important to understand that antibiotics work by killing the bacteria causing the infection. However, it is also worth realizing that they also end up destroying the beneficial bacteria of the human body.

Consumers are also warned against intake of certain pharmaceutical drugs that can promote urine retention. These are antihistamines, antipsychotic drugs, decongestants, and anticholinergic drugs.

Many sufferers of this type of infection get the relief they need through the use of antibiotics. However, it is worth reiterating that the use of this medication could produce some adverse effects.

It is important to understand that one of the biggest threats to global health is antibiotics resistance. Health authorities warn that resistant bacteria are more threatening as they can continue to multiply.

Doctors have long strongly warned against the overuse and abuse of antibiotics. It is worth realizing that in some countries, antibiotics are available for purchase without a doctor’s prescription.

Antibiotic resistance is a serious public health issue due to the fact that even the simplest infections, where were treatable with antibiotics, may no longer be responsive to the medication. This is why it is extremely important to avoid misuse and abuse of antibiotics.

To significantly reduce the rates of antibiotic resistance, it is wise to take some steps in preventing the onset of health issues the medication is used for. Urinary tract infections can be prevented by taking some measures like using D-mannose.

This therapeutic sugar has long been studied due to its amazing ability to fight UTIs. It works naturally like a magnet to the UTI-causing bacteria that are then eliminated from the body. It is further worth realizing that unlike antibiotics, D-mannose doesn’t produce side effects.

