When it comes to reducing the impact of OCD, some natural remedies like ashwagandha have been found beneficial.

Health experts have long been investigating on obsessive compulsive disorder, which equally affects women, men, and children of all races.

In the United States, OCD has been found to affect 1 in 49 adults and happens to 1 in 100 children. It is actually characterized by compulsions and obsessions that last for at least an hour a day.

The World Health Organization has warned that OCD is one of the top 20 causes of illness-related disability, globally. It normally affects individuals between 15 and 44 years of age.

It is important to understand that this condition actually causes significant distress. It triggers sufferers to have impulses, persistent obsessions, and uncontrollable thoughts that are unwanted, disturbing, and intrusive.

Such symptoms end up significantly interfering with one’s normal life and functioning. Experts say that the symptoms produced by OCD are actually caused by a neurobiological problem.

It is worth mentioning this natural ingredient is loaded with healing agents, which particularly include tannins, potassium, nitrate, iron, antioxidants, anti-angiogenic agents, fatty acids and glucose.

Ashwagandha even has steroidal alkaloids – sominine, somniferine, withanolides and anferine. It is a rich source of flavonoids, acyl steryl glucosides and lactones.

A study was published in the "Asian Pacific Journal of tropical Medicine."

In this research, it has been found ashwagandha has calming effects.

A laboratory animal study involving a dose of 50 milligrams per kilogram of body weight of ashwagandha led to a reduction in OCD symptoms.

What made the study even more interesting was that the use of the natural remedy also decreased excessive movement.

In a recent study, ashwagandha was found to be a safe and effective adjunct therapy with SSRIs in OCD treatment. It is worth mentioning the selective serotonin re-uptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are considered to be the main line of treatment for OCD.

However, it is worth mentioning that 40 to 60 percent of OCD patients fail to respond to SSRIs.

