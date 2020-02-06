Excess oil can block the hair follicles and this leads to itching and dandruff. Vitamin E can work in providing the scalp with the necessary moisture it needs.

(Newswire.net -- February 6, 2020) Orlando, FL -- A condition called male pattern baldness or Androgenic Alopecia Areata normally affects most men by the time they reach 50. However, it is worth mentioning that some experience it as early as when they are 25 years old.

Multiple studies have shown that some factors contribute to hair loss, such as hormonal changes, medications, genes, and stress.

Treatments like hair transplantation and the use of prescription drugs are widespread nowadays. Unfortunately, some medications formulated to stop hair loss can also produce side effects like reduced libido and impotence, which is characterized by the inability to maintain an erection.

Experts also warn against the use of these prescription drugs as they can potentially reduce the volume of ejaculation or the amount of semen.

A surgical procedure called hair transplantation have also been found painful, expensive, and dangerous.

There are many men who struggle on a daily basis due to hair loss. This is why it is always best to think things through and choose the right, effective, and safe solution.

Today, there are many males who reported experiencing the side effects of hair loss medications. Instead of reaping the benefits of these pharmaceutical drugs, they end up suffering from these adverse effects.

Nutrients like vitamin E, which is known to be a powerful antioxidant, may be helpful in reducing environmental damage to the hair.

According to experts, vitamin E could work wonders in promoting circulation to the scalp. What makes it even more beneficial is that it could aid in retaining the skin’s natural moisture, which protects the scalp from dryness and flakiness.

It is important to understand that this nutrient actually aids in making the hair look fresher and healthier.

Scientists also suggest vitamin E has an excellent way of normalizing oil production and pH levels. It is worth realizing that imbalanced pH levels are often the major reason behind hair fall. It is also associated with the excessive production of oil on the scalp.

Hair health experts warn that scalp issues can lead to excessive hair loss, which may in turn lead to baldness, thinning hair, or alopecia. When the scalp is excessively dry, it triggers the sebaceous glands to overproduce oil.

Excess oil can block the hair follicles and this leads to itching and dandruff. Vitamin E can work in providing the scalp with the necessary moisture it needs.

A variety of foods contain high levels of vitamin E, but it can be efficiently and safely consumed through the use of Divine Bounty Men’s Multivitamins.

It has vitamin A, C, D, E, K, thiamin, riboflavin, vitamin B6, folate, vitamin B12, biotin, pantothenic acid, calcium, phosphorous, iodine, magnesium, zinc, selenium, copper, manganese, chromium, and molybdenum.

It also has Men's Blend, Amino Acid & Enzyme Blend, Immune Blend, Brain Blend, and Heart Blend (https://amazon.com/Mens-Multivitamin-Containing-Multivitamins-Men/dp/B076MJBC7G).

About Divine Bounty Divine Bounty is a family-owned brand that manufactures high-quality turmeric curcumin supplements. Passionate about the potential health benefits of turmeric, the team behind Divine Bounty have carefully researched and sourced only the best ingredients to create the ideal blend of turmeric curcumin. More details are available at http://www.DivineBounty.com.