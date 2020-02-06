Studies involving normal and diabetic mice have shown that even low doses of lion’s mane mushroom worked wonders in significantly reducing blood glucose levels.

(Newswire.net -- February 6, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Health authorities warn that by 2045, diabetes is estimated to affect 629 million individuals. This incurable condition remains prevalent and it affects roughly 425 million people today.

While researchers continue to research into the potential cures for this ailment, it still remains incurable. It even claims more and more lives in various areas around the globe. As a matter of fact, statistics show it causes 4 million deaths annually.

Experts have been stressing the importance of taking some preventive steps against this condition. It is important to realize that while it is incurable, there are ways to significantly reduce the odds of its development.

Interestingly, scientists have been carrying out studies to explore the healing goodness of some natural remedies against diabetes. One that gains increasing popularity in the scientific community is lion’s mane.

Studies involving normal and diabetic mice have shown that even low doses of lion’s mane mushroom worked wonders in significantly reducing blood glucose levels. It is worth mentioning that it also aided in significantly decreasing neuropathic pain or nerve pain in rats.

It has long been theorized by experts that there is a link between inflammation and diabetes. More particularly, chronic inflammation may contribute to the onset of the condition. Fighting inflammation may work wonders in reducing the odds of diabetes.

Lion’s mane has inflammation-fighting effects, and this is one of the ways it fights diabetes. Its also demonstrated other mechanisms, such as is ability to reduce blood glucose levels in diabetic rats.

The study has also shown that the use of lion’s mane decreased polydipsia, which is an abnormal level of thirst considered to be a diabetes symptom. It even worked wonders in decreasing blood glucose levels.

