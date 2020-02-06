According to researchers, DIM works in helping the body break bad estrogen down. This then allows the proper elimination of bad estrogen and gives good estrogen the chance to do its job.

(Newswire.net -- February 6, 2020) Orlando, FL -- In the United States, it has been found that around 11 percent of women in their reproductive age and 9 percent of men have experienced problems in fertility.

Health authorities have been warning against infertility, which is actually prevalent not just in the U.S. but in many areas around the globe.

According to experts, one-third of infertile couples are due to the man being the problem. In one-third of infertile couples, the problem is with the woman.

Studies suggest that 12 to 15 percent of couples are still unable to conceive after 1 year of having unprotected sex. After 2 years, 10 percent of couples are still unable to have a live-born baby.

It is worth mentioning that fertility has been found to decline with age in both women and men.

Scientists have been carrying out studies to explore more of the ways to reduce the rates of infertility. There are studies showing that some foods have fertility-enhancing properties that could work wonders in helping those who want to conceive.

It is worth realizing that some natural remedies have been found beneficial in promoting fertility, and one is DIM.

According to researchers, DIM works in helping the body break bad estrogen down. This then allows the proper elimination of bad estrogen and gives good estrogen the chance to do its job.

Through its ability to eliminate excess, bad estrogen, DIM has been found to be helpful for those with estrogen-dominant fertility health conditions. These include PCOS, endometriosis, uterine fibroids/polyps, and ovarian cysts.

DIM actually has many other healing benefits, and this is why it is highly recommended by experts.

