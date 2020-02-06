Some other research studies recommend increased intake of fruits and berries as well as nuts like almonds and walnuts.

(Newswire.net -- February 6, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Cholesterol management is not at all reliant on the intake of prescribed medications. As a matter of fact, many experts strongly recommend some foods to better manage cholesterol levels.

Health authorities warn that heart disease is the biggest killer globally. It is worth mentioning that having high cholesterol is associated with the increased risk of heart disease. It is also important to understand that having low HDL and high levels of triglycerides is associated with the increased risk.

Studies have shown that legumes like peas, beans, and lentils are loaded with minerals, fiber, and good amounts of protein. It is wise to replace some refined grains and processed meats with legumes to reduce the risk of heart disease.

It is similarly important to consider that whole grains like oats and barley could be highly beneficial as they may reduce heart disease risk. It is worth mentioning that a review of 45 studies has shown the link between intake of whole grains with the reduced risk of heart disease and stroke.

Some other research studies recommend increased intake of fruits and berries as well as nuts like almonds and walnuts. Certain natural remedies have been found potentially beneficial in decreasing levels of high cholesterol.

According to researchers, activated charcoal is one. It has been found to work by decreasing levels of bad cholesterol and increasing good cholesterol levels as good as some prescription drugs.

A recent study has shown that individuals with high cholesterol treated with activated charcoal thrice a day exhibited a decrease in total cholesterol by 25 percent. What makes it even more beneficial is that it also doubled the ratio of HDL/LDL cholesterol.

Studies have further shown that daily intake of activated charcoal may aid in cases of abnormal hardening in heart and coronary blood vessels.

In addition to its cholesterol-enhancing benefits, this natural remedy could also work wonders in offering many other health benefits.

