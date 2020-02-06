One of the best ways to take better care of the skin is to increase intake of a B vitamin called biotin.

(Newswire.net -- February 6, 2020) Wilmington, DE -- Scientists have been carrying out studies to identify the major threats to various aspects of health, including the skin.

According to experts, the environment is loaded with invisible chemical pollutants that could obstruct the natural protection system of the skin.

Studies have even shown that pollution triggers reactions that restrain the manner in which the skin builds and repairs itself. It is worth mentioning that clogged pores, which are often caused by dust and grime, can result in blemishes.

Such skin conditions can deplete nutrient absorption and result in premature aging.

Another culprit is cigarette smoke, which has long been identified to contain more than 4000 pollutants. It is important to remember that these pollutants may enter the bloodstream and negatively affect skin health.

Aside from environmental pollutants and cigarette smoke, diet has also been identified to play a significant role in skin health.

Consuming nutrients and therapeutic ingredients could significantly help fight skin health issues. It is worth mentioning that skin problems may arise due to contributing factors like anxiety, stress, and depression.

There are many foods and beverages scientifically found to aid in skin health and appearance. These are also edible items that experts say could dramatically enhance overall health.

One of the best ways to take better care of the skin is to increase intake of a B vitamin called biotin. Experts have long been stressing that a deficiency in vitamins could result in significant issues on the skin’s inner health and outer appearance.

When the body has low levels of biotin, it is more susceptible to dry, itchy skin. It is also worth remembering that it could result in more serious conditions, such as psoriasis and acne.

Nourishing the body with biotin may reduce the risk of hormonal issues, which could eventually lead to serious skin problems. Aside from its skin health benefits, its use has also been associated with many other positive effects on overall well-being.

This B vitamin can be obtained not just from food, but also from supplements like DermaSafe Biotin 5000 PLUS.

This amazing formula is popularized not just by the high-quality biotin it contains, but also its 28 unique ingredients.

It contains collagen, keratin, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Hyaluronic Acid, methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), vitamins C, B6, and B7, zinc, copper, selenium, and some superfoods. These superfoods are Bladderwrack, Nori Yaki, Wakame and Grape Seed Extract, Goji Berry and Indian Gooseberry.

Plus, it is even protected with a money back guarantee (amazon.com/Biotin-5000-PLUS-Antioxidants-Satisfaction/dp/B015NM8F6U/).

