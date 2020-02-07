In multiple research studies, curcumin has been found to inhibit the formation of the Alzheimer’s-related plaques in the brain.

(Newswire.net -- February 7, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Health authorities warn that in the United States, Alzheimer’s disease is the only leading cause of death that can’t be cured, prevented, or slowed down once one has it.

Reports reveal that in 2018, this condition happens to about 5.7 million people. Between 2000 and 2015, it has been found there was a significant increase in the deaths linked with Alzheimer’s disease. Nearly two-thirds of sufferers in the U.S. are women.

It is important to be warned that this condition is the top cause of disability and poor health.

It is vital to keep in mind that while there is no proven way to prevent Alzheimer’s, some studies have shown that certain tricks could aid in slowing or delaying its onset.

Scientists have been looking into ways like cognitive training, the use of omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants as well as exercise. Diet has further been found to be potentially useful in reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s.

Multiple research studies have suggested that certain foods have brain-health compounds useful in fighting the condition. Some of the most recommended foods are nuts, fish, shellfish, whole grains, vegetables, olive oil, and healthy fats.

Intake of berries has also been found to produce some positive effects on the age-related changes affecting the brain. According to some studies, berries like cranberries, strawberries, and blueberries could aid in enhancing cognitive function.

Aside from diet, certain activities have been scientifically found helpful to brain health and in possibly fighting Alzheimer’s. It is strongly recommended to play puzzle games, visit museums, read newspapers, and listen to music.

Brain exercises are also recommended and they include doing crossword puzzles and learning a new language.

Some natural remedies like curcumin have been scientifically found potentially useful in fighting Alzheimer’s.

In multiple research studies, curcumin has been found to inhibit the formation of the Alzheimer’s-related plaques in the brain. This is essential as these plaques have been found to cause impairment in brain function.

In some animal studies, researchers found that curcumin was able to clear the beta-amyloid plaques in the brain.

A study was published in Current Alzheimer Research in 2012.

In this study, it has been shown that the use of turmeric extract significantly decreased the levels of beta-amyloid in the brains of mice. It is worth mentioning that the mice subjects were genetically engineered to develop symptoms of Alzheimer's.

More and more studies are still being carried out to learn more about the therapeutic benefits of curcumin for the brain. However, its use is undeniably widespread as it possesses a range of disease-fighting, health-enhancing ingredients.

