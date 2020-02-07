Omega-3 fatty acids are healthy fats that are considered essential for the functioning of the body and brain.

(Newswire.net -- February 7, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Today, there are medical conditions that are widely thought to be helped with the use of natural alternatives, such as fish oil. This natural ingredient may not only be good for physical health, but it also has the potential to help fight certain psychiatric disorders.

Omega-3s may be recommended for the diet of individuals with anorexia nervosa. This psychiatric disorder causes severe self-induced weight loss, abnormal eating behavior, and psychiatric comorbidities. Individuals who suffer from this condition typically have a severe fear of gaining weight.

Sufferers often resort to every measure they can to avoid weight gain. They typically starve themselves or exercise too much. They also have a distorted body image and usually think they are overweight even if they are underweight or very thin.

According to statistics, 3 out of 100 teens suffer from anorexia. It is increasingly common in industrialized countries where the popular fixations are in having lean bodies.

This condition has been associated with certain medical conditions, such as severe depression and obsessive-compulsive behavior. It is considered to be a fatal condition since it can result in death from starvation, suicide, or heart failure.

Some of the physical signs include thinning hair, dry skin, excessive weight loss, brittle nails, and low blood pressure. The behavioral and psychological signs are refusal to eat, depression, obsessive-compulsive behavior, and inability to remember things.

While there hasn’t been any known cause of anorexia, some medical experts believe that there are several contributory factors in its development.

Some of these factors are severe trauma, abnormalities in brain chemistry, and cultural environment that places high value on a lean body. Tendency toward perfectionism and family history are also considered as contributory factors.

While there are medications, such as antidepressants, available, they have not been proven to treat anorexia. Developing healthy eating habits is the best way to prevent anorexia. It is similarly important to establish a strong body image during the early stages in one’s life.

Addressing certain nutritional deficiencies is also one of the best ways to help fight the condition. Omega-3 fats are some of the nutrients that are thought to be helpful for the condition.

Omega-3 fatty acids are healthy fats that are considered essential for the functioning of the body and brain. These fats can be obtained from fish such as salmon, tuna, sardines, and halibut. They can also be obtained through supplementation.

A dose of 1 to 2 capsules of fish oil supplements on a daily basis is often recommended. Fish oil supplementation is highly advised since it may contain high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids.(amazon.com/fish-oil-omega-3-supplements/dp/B00O8NS20K)

About VitaBreeze VitaBreeze is a nutraceutical brand that manufactures high-quality natural supplements to help people live a healthy, enjoyable, and longer life. All of the company’s products are manufactured in the United States using the finest-quality ingredients that have been carefully selected, tested, and crafted into the firm’s winning formulas. Visit http://www.VitaBreeze.com to learn more.