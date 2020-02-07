Some of the best formulas in the market are those that are carefully crafted to always prove their efficiency in terms of delivering the therapeutic benefits of certain nutrients.

(Newswire.net -- February 7, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Today, more and more people struggle from eye health issues. It is important to realize that many of these conditions are preventable through increased intake of nutrients like B vitamins.

In some studies, it has been found that a deficiency in a B vitamin called riboflavin increases the odds of certain eye health issues like glaucoma. It is worth realizing that this eye problem is the top cause of blindness.

Researchers say that vitamin B2 can aid in reducing the odds of eye disorders, such as keratoconus, cataracts, and glaucoma. Some research studies have even shown that there is a link between increased intake of riboflavin and the decreased risk of eye disorders.

There have been other studies revealing that B vitamins work wonders in promoting eye health. Scientists have looked into the effects of vitamins B6, B9, and B12 on eye health.

It has been found the combination of these vitamins has the ability to reduce the levels of homocysteine. It is worth noting high levels of this protein in the body has long been linked with inflammation and the increased susceptibility to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

In a clinical study, it has been found that intake of 1,000 mcg of vitamin B12 along with vitamins B6 and B9 led to a decreased risk of AMD by 34 percent.

It is further worth mentioning that a deficiency in B12, B6, and folate has been associated with the increased risk and progression of AMD.

Experts have long been stressing the important of taking supplements and vitamins, especially among individuals who frequently exercise. It is worth realizing that exercise increases the body’s needs for nutrients. Intake of supplements also work wonders in bridging nutritional gaps that usually occur in individuals who are unable to follow a healthy diet.

Some of the best formulas in the market are those that are carefully crafted to always prove their efficiency in terms of delivering the therapeutic benefits of certain nutrients. Experts strongly recommend supplements that contain the highest quality ingredients, and are free from additives, colorings, and other nasty ingredients.

Divine Bounty is a family-owned company that could deliver exactly what many health-conscious and budget-wise consumers look for in a formula.

Divine Bounty Super B Vitamin Complex is one of the best choices in the market today. It is carefully crafted to contain high-quality B vitamins like Choline, Pantothenic acid, Biotin, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid, Niacin, Riboflavin, Thiamin, and vitamin B6.

It could be an excellent source of B vitamins for individuals who want to benefit from the therapeutic goodness of these nutrients (www.amazon.com/dp/B07414752B).

