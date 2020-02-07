Combating depression may be made through the help of macrominerals like magnesium. It is important to remember that this mineral has long been found to be helpful.

(Newswire.net -- February 7, 2020) Orlando, FL -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that almost 1 in 10 adults in the United States lives with depression.

Health authorities warn this brain disorder is serious and could end up deadly. It is imperative to control the symptoms and avoid some triggers. This means it is essential to identify the factors that could potentially trigger the condition.

According to Natascha Santos, PsyD, a psychologist and behavior therapist in Great Neck, N.Y., you can minimize this depression trigger if you know your limits and place boundaries on what you can and cannot do.

"Learn how to say no and be assertive,” she adds.

Stress can come from doing too many chores and this is why it is always best to know one’s limit. Stress may trigger depression and it could also be a cause of a wide variety of symptoms and disorders.

Another trigger is job loss or unemployment, which often produces a feeling of rejection and loss. It is important to process the loss and keep on hoping that a new career path is on the way. Other triggers are money issues, sexual problems, poor sleep habits, and being overweight.

Combating depression may be made through the help of macrominerals like magnesium. It is important to remember that this mineral has long been found to be helpful for a range of medicinal purposes.

Studies show that magnesium plays a critical role in the functioning of the brain and mood. Scientists even discovered that low levels of this mineral inside the body increases the risk of depression.

Its brain health benefits are difficult to overlook considering the consequences of its deficiency. This is why it is always best to ensure the body has adequate levels of this mineral.

Researchers carried out an analysis involving more than 8,800 subjects. In this research, it has been found that individuals under 65 years of age with the lowest magnesium intake were at an increased risk of depression by 22 percent.

Some experts theorized that the high prevalence of depression may partly be due to the low magnesium content in modern food.

Some other studies have shown that supplementation of this mineral led to reductions in depression symptoms.

