(Newswire.net -- February 7, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Diabetes remains incurable and continues to affect millions of people worldwide. Experts have been carrying out studies to determine how this condition can be prevented.

According to researchers, age, weight, and family history are some of the most common causes of diabetes. However, it is important to remember that certain habits can also increase the risk of the condition.

Dr. Ambrish Mithal, says the more worrisome fact is that diabetes among young adults is also increasing.

Mithal is Chairman at Medanta Medicity, Gurgaon.

Cases of insulin resistance continue to increase, and lifestyle has been found to play a significant role. This particularly includes factors like poor dietary habits, lack of physical activity, lack of sleep and stress which increases the risk of diabetes.

Dr. Rajesh Khadgawat says that also, more than the old age, it's obesity that is becoming the leading cause of type 2 diabetes.

Dr. Khadgawat is additional professor, department of endocrinology. AIIMS, New Delhi.

Aside from staying physically active, it is similarly important to avoid consuming more refined carbs. This includes white bread, white rice and maida, which stimulate the body to produce more insulin.

Scientists further discourage working late into the night and managing stress levels well.

Some antioxidants have been found helpful in fighting diabetes. One of these antioxidants is resveratrol, which continues to gain popularity from scientists and consumers.

In 11 studies involving 388 subjects, scientists found that intake of resveratrol produced some statistically significant positive effects.

Researchers reveal that the improvements were noticed in the fasting glucose, insulin, glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) and insulin resistance in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

What makes resveratrol even more beneficial is that it could enhance elasticity of the arteries, which can decrease arterial stiffness. It can also reduce oxidative stress in people with type 2 diabetes.

Scientists suggest that the use of this antioxidant may be beneficial in preventing the onset of atherosclerosis.

Some other studies show this natural ingredient works in increasing insulin sensitivity. It may even reduce the risk of diabetes complications.

Resveratrol has been found to work by stopping a certain enzyme from turning glucose into sorbitol, a sugar alcohol. When there are excessive levels of sorbitol buildup in diabetes sufferers, it can lead to cell-damaging oxidative stress.

It is worth mentioning oxidative stress causes some of the notoriously known complications of diabetes. Aside from being a powerful antioxidant, resveratrol is also a strong anti-inflammatory.

This is beneficial since inflammation has long been considered to be a key contributor to chronic diseases, including diabetes.

