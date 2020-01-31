Business development website Bookalicious has launched an online hub for business development and personal growth resources.

More information can be found by visiting: https://bookalicious.org

Bookalicious scours the web to put together resources for people looking for business and personal development resources. Those looking for book recommendations can find numerous recommendations reviewed by the Bookalicious team.

Current recommended titles include The Good Millionaire, Investing in the U.S. - The Ultimate Guide to U.S. Real Estate, High Performance Habits, Principles: Life & Work, Living in the Heart, The Ancient Secret of the Flower Life, and The Motivation Manifesto. The team reviews books of all topics covered under the business and personal development genre.

In addition to book recommendations and reviews, the site also provides a list of various online business development courses. Current course recommendations include The KIBO Code, The Amazing 2020 Challenge, Amazing Selling Machine 11, Amazon SellerCon, Best Fast Applicable and Scalable Business Model, How to Launch a Successful Crowdfunding Campaign, and many more.

The team at Bookalicious doesn’t only provide business development resources, they also offer personal development resources to help people excel outside of their careers. Personal development courses include The 3-Step Public Speaking Formula, Atomic Habits, Mindfulness and Meditation, How to Take Charge of Your Life, How to Be Happy with Yourself, and many more.

The site aims to be an authoritative resource for all things related to business and personal development. The team works hard to collate helpful resources for their readers including a regularly updated list of free e-book downloads and free online courses.

The site is currently promoting Anik Singal’s free book giveaway. Interested parties can find more information and sign up for a full Bookalicious membership at the link above.