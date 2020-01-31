A newly updated concrete and epoxy flooring service has been launched by New England Floor & Wall. They are known for their commitment to customers and focus on high quality results.

New England Floor & Wall Seamless Epoxy Systems has launched a newly updated commercial and industrial concrete floor epoxy coating and concrete polishing service. They have over 30 years of experience and pride themselves on high quality service with a focus on local customers.

More information can be found at: https://nefloorwall.com

The polished concrete and coatings industry has evolved in recent years. Concrete polishing is now seen everywhere including brand name users such as Whole Food's, Home Depot, Loews to name a few. Concrete stain, epoxy and polyaspartic coatings have become trendy due to their natural appearance, custom design and easy maintenance. They are non slip and seamless.

Facilities such as restaurants, bars, commercial kitchens and health care facilities can benefit from resistance from bacteria due to food, soft drinks and alcohol. They are hygiene friendly making them one of the most in demand floors.

For warehouses, industrial and commercial buildings, they are resistant to oil, grease and chemicals. Epoxy systems include ESDM coatings for facilities who need to control electric currents which can travel through moisture in the pores of concrete slabs.

New England Floor & Wall also provides metallic epoxy and polyaspartic coatings. These systems are ideal when the condition of the slab is not ideal for polished concrete. Metallics offer the appearance of polished and stained floors.

New England Floor & Wall has serviced clients from Boston to Springfield Massacustetts for many years. They have expanded their geographic coverage to include New York, Connecticut, Vermont and New Hampshire.

They work with commercial properties such as restaurants, schools, universities, office buildings, hospitals, manufacturing warehouses and storage facilities.

In addition to this, they serve apartment buildings, assisted living facilities, and retail shopping malls.

They offer a wide range of services, including concrete staining, decorative concrete stains and dyes, and concrete repair.

Stained concrete and coatings provides a high level of versatility, with near unlimited design possibilities. Customers can get in touch to discuss their project needs, and New England Floor & Wall will bring their idea to fruition.

The company states: “New England Floor & Wall offers a full line of urethane and epoxy floor coating services for residential, industrial and commercial buildings. Our team uses only the highest quality products for your flooring. We’re committed to getting your job complete on time and on budget.”

Clients can get in touch to transform their workspace and create a more appealing floor.

The goal of their services is to provide a world-class environment for employees and customers alike.

Full details of a recently completed Airplane and Airport Floor Visit https://nefloorwall.com/airport-flooring-case-study-harriman-west-airport/