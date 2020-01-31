Woolgoolga plumbing contractor Garbers Plumbing launched a complete residential and commercial plumbing solution for clients from Coffs Harbour to Grafton.

(Newswire.net -- January 31, 2020) -- Woolgoolga, NSW -- Woolgoolga plumbing contractor Garbers Plumbing launched a complete residential and commercial plumbing solution for clients from Coffs Harbour to Grafton.

Garbers Plumbing, a professional plumbing contractor based in Woolgoolga, New South Wales, released an updated range of residential and commercial plumbing solutions for clients in Woolgoolga, Coffs Harbour, Grafton and the surrounding areas. The company offers a prompt and reliable plumbing solution for all types of plumbing issues, from leak repair to water heater repair and replacement, new plumbing installation, and many others.

The newly released services include prompt assistance and remediation for all types of plumbing leaks, including leaking pipes, toilets, shower heads and more. Depending on the root source of the leak, the company can either provide on the spot repair, or create an effective repair plan to meet the needs of each client.

Garbers Plumbing can also provide professional installation, repair and maintenance for all types of water heaters, including gas and electric. Clients benefit from personalized consultations to help them choose the best option for their needs, budgets and preferences.

Finally, Coffs Harbour to Grafton clients can also contact Garbers Plumbing for drain cleaning and unblocking, roof leaks, bathroom renovations and any other plumbing services.

With the new announcement, Garbers Plumbing continues to expand its range of high-quality plumbing solutions for residents and business owners in Woolgoolga, Coffs Harbour, Grafton and other areas.

The company was founded in 2005 and has developed a strong reputation for high standards of quality and professionalism.

A satisfied client said: “I engaged Garbers Plumbing for the plumbing needs in my main and en-suite bathroom renovations. I chose Rob because, after getting a few quotes, I found his approach friendly and I could see that, being a smaller operation, I could possibly be getting a more personal service. I was right. Rob was reliable, always coming at the times arranged, and friendly. The jobs were done efficiently and at a very reasonable price.”

Services include:-

Burst pipes located and repaired

Locating and repairing leaks and blockages throughout the property

Leaking taps and toilets

Leaking showers and laundry tubs

Bathroom renovations, modifications

Hot water system repair and replacement

Gas cooking, heating and hot water

Dishwasher installation

Fridge water installation

Drainage solutions

Sewer repairs and installations

Rainwater tanks, pumps and systems

Downpipes, guttering, storm pits and storm drains

Roof leaks and repairs

Roof ventilation

Water Audits

Water saving devices

Recommendations and advice on the best product to use

Recommendations on the best positioning of products

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://garbersplumbing.com.au