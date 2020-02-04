A new site has been launched for Ramona the Host, a home sharing tax management app. It is designed exclusively for homesharers and makes filing tax and saving money easier.

A new site has been launched for Ramona the Host, the only accounting app designed especially for homesharers. The site showcases what the app can offer, and gives more information about key features and benefits of using the tool.

More information can be found at: https://ramonathehost.com

The site explains that while there are many accounting and bookkeeping apps out there, Ramona the Host is different. This is because it has been designed exclusively with home sharing in mind.

Built and designed by an expert homesharer, Ramona the Host offers streamlined functionality and a focused set of features. It is a straightforward system that keeps users informed on all their data. Whether it’s tax deductible expenses, tracking payments, or storing records, the app can help.

One of the main benefits of using an app like this is that it allows users to maximize their tax deductions and offset money owed at tax time. Key features include the ability to manage multiple properties, share the app with a co-host, and easily log expenses.

In addition to this, the app allows users to export via PDF or CSV for clear and easy management of data.

Ramona the Host can track mileage deductions, make tax filing hassle free for both the user and the tax preparer, and save money when it comes time to file tax returns.

The newly launched site highlights that Ramona the Host is designed to be fully customizable. This is important, because every short term rental property carries different tax implications.

The site states: “Ramona is one of a kind and the first entrepreneur accounting app to market. You can download summary statistics sorted by date, amount, store, provider and category of expense to better understand how much, and where, you are investing in your HomeShare.”

With the popularity of home sharing skyrocketing, it’s important for homesharers to have an app that works for them. This is where Ramona the Host can help.

Full details of the new site launch can be found on the URL above.