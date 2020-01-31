Dive The World, an award-winning international scuba diving operator showcased new diving packages to Indonesia, Thailand, and Egypt.

(Newswire.net -- January 31, 2020) -- Dive The World, an award-winning international scuba diving operator showcased new diving packages to Indonesia, Thailand, and Egypt. The operator showcased liveaboard dive charters and PADI-certified training as part of its 2020 insured luxury scuba diving vacation packages.

Dive The World, an award-winning international scuba diving operator announced the launch of insured luxury scuba diving vacation packages for 2020 through a new website—Dive With Fish. The website showcases scuba packages for singles and couples at exotic dive sites around the world.

More information about Dive With Fish is available at https://divewithfish.com

The Hong Kong-based scuba diving operator offers unique scuba diving holidays to exotic dive sites in Indonesia, Thailand, and Egypt. Dive The World offers liveaboard dive charters and training for beginners and experienced divers administered by PADI-certified and SSI-certified instructors and multilingual Divemasters.

Dive With Fish showcases upgrades to existing packages and new packages without expensive commissions or agent fees. All dives and liveaboard excursions are covered by complimentary scuba dive travel insurance and supported by world-class instruction that meets standards set by the World Recreational Scuba Training Council (WRSTC).

Dive With Fish vacation packages combine the thrill of liveaboard dive tours at stunning underwater locations and dive holiday experiences at three of the world's most sought-after dive sites. The new website showcases the safest Thailand scuba diving getaways including sites in Phuket, Pattaya, and Krabi.

Dive The World encourages divers of all experience levels to use scuba diving vacations to appreciate the underwater world and develop compassion for sea life. Dives in Indonesia's Coral Triangle are an opportunity to see more than 3,000 species of fish and over 600 types of coral.

According to a spokesperson for the international scuba and snorkel operator, "Whether you dive just for fun or diving and exploring the beauty underwater is your full-time occupation, we offer holidays and dive resort tours to some of the most renowned and stunning dive sites in the world."

Established in 2002, Dive The World is an international blue-water certified scuba-diving operator offering diving vacations, training, and trustworthy advice. The company offers exceptional diving experiences with more than 100 successful liveaboard trips and is the preferred global operator for megafauna and wreckage exploration dives.

For more information about insured scuba dive tours to exotic locations, visit the URL above.