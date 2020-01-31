Sydney escape room entertainment company Elude Escape Rooms launched Beat the Box, a corporate team building escape room experience.

Sydney escape room entertainment company Elude Escape Rooms announced the launch of team building packages for corporates. The company features Beat the Box mobile treasure chests that bring escape room interactivity to any office location in Sydney.

More information about Elude Escape Rooms is available at https://www.eludegames.com.au

Themed escape rooms for groups in Sydney present a wide array of challenging puzzles and problem-solving tasks that require communication, teamwork, and careful decision-making. Elude Escape Rooms has launched a corporate team building escape room experience tailored for 2 to 6 participants at a time.

The Beat the Box corporate team building escape room experience can be customised for up to 40 participants. Teams work against the clock to solve puzzles, manage multiple inputs, strengthen communication, and improve conflict handling. All games are administered and overseen by experienced escape room Game Masters.

Beat the Box is designed to build trust, encourage collaborative problem-solving, and lateral thinking. The mobile treasure chests in-house team building activity is designed for team meetings, conferences, or breakout activities at workplaces across Sydney.

Elude Escape Rooms offers Leading Dimensions Profiling as part of the office team-building experience in Sydney. Participants are profiled by completing an online questionnaire that is reviewed by a trainer. At the end of an escape room experience, the trainer provides feedback and a full individual debrief of a participant's performance, communication style, and in-room behaviour.

Beat the Box is designed as part of Elude Escape Rooms focus on leadership training through immersive office escape room experiences in Sydney.

According to a corporate client testimonial for Elude Escape Rooms, "I think the Beat the Box is the future of escape room corporate team building events. Elude has a heap of Beat the Box boxes, which would allow them to come to a corporate team building day and host groups of 50 or more employees."

Elude Escape Rooms is an interactive entertainment company that designs immersive escape rooms for work functions, Christmas parties, and other social events. The company offers 60-minute and 75-minute escape room sessions and free parking at its Galston, NSW facility.

For more information about team building escape room experiences in Sydney, call +61-2-8005-0077 or visit the URL above.