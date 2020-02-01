Twist Media is an events company in Singapore. It offers assistance in event planning and management in areas as diverse as symposiums, exhibitions, and carnivals.

(Newswire.net -- February 1, 2020) -- Twist Media is an events company in Singapore. It offers assistance in event planning and management in areas as diverse as symposiums, exhibitions, and carnivals.

SINGAPORE - Twist Media, a leading event company Singapore businesses trust, today announced that it is expanding its operation into sustainable event planning. News from this event planning and management giant about its move toward improved sustainability is likely to generate excitement in all corners as organisers look to cut down on waste.

Twist Media has been actively involved with the drive towards a more sustainable society in recent years. The company played an instrumental role in the launch of the Sustainable Singapore Gallery at the Marina Barrage. The gallery represents a catalogue of the city-state's efforts to make life more sustainable to date, as well as outlining plans for the future. Its purpose is to educate the public on the environmental challenges. Twist Media's contribution offers a signal of the potential for events management companies to lead these changes toward sustainability.

Another of Twist Media's recent engagements was the Clean & Green Singapore Carnival. This event aimed to raise public awareness of the need for a more sustainable society. It encouraged mass participation in moving towards this goal. Twist Media was vital in delivering the carnival's success, and its participation was another sign that the right event company in Singapore can provide reliable resources for sustainable event planning.

The company has outlined steps for businesses to support more sustainable endeavours in the future. Measures that it suggests include making a conscious effort to avoid unnecessary, one-use plastics, such as water bottles. They recommend encouraging attendees to bring refill bottles instead. By offering easily accessible refill points, they suggest they can provide a more sustainable solution. Twist Media's proposals also include that events go paperless and use digital communications where possible. They also have committed to making recycling areas widely available and clearly marked.

Above all, the Singapore events company urges organisers to check the sustainability credentials of those they plan to hire. This practice should, in turn, lead to an improved attitude towards conscientious event planning across the board, as delivering green events becomes key to successful corporate partnerships.

With this latest move into sustainable event planning, events company Singapore Twist Media is looking ahead to building a greener future, one that it is keen to help create. To discover more, they invite interested parties to visit their website or get in touch directly today.